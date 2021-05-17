New San Benito CISD board trustees are sworn-in

Three community members having committed themselves to public education and the success of our students, staff, schools, and district now serve on the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees.

The newly elected and sworn in Trustees are the following:

• Dr. Ariel Cruz, Trustee – Place 1;

• Mario Silva, Trustee – Place 2;

• Oscar Medrano, Trustee – Place 3.

Cruz, Silva, and Medrano were sworn in to serve on a board of seven that will collectively play a critical role in our schools and community, work closely to continue making forward and positive strides for the benefit of our students and staff, and be instrumental in the continued success of our educational community