Home Depot is teaming up with Walmart to expand the way it delivers product to its customers with products arriving to customers on either the same day they are ordered or the next day.

Home Depot is the first retail client of Walmart GoLocal, which uses Walmart’s expansive network to deliver products for businesses of all sizes. Through Walmart GoLocal, more Home Depot customers can receive same-day or next-day delivery on a variety of home improvement products, Home Deport states in a media release.

“The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. “This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same day or next day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population.”

According to the media release, Walmart GoLocal drivers will begin delivering orders from select Home Depot stores in the coming weeks, and the company plans to expand the service to multiple markets across the country by the end of the year.

Customers shopping on HomeDepot.com can see which products are eligible for delivery through Walmart GoLocal and other same-day or next-day delivery partners by looking for the Scheduled Delivery shipping option, the release states.

“We’re honored to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”