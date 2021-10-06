U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced plans to relocate the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) enrollment center to the Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport with the relocation taking place on Monday.

“We remain committed to securing our nation’s borders while facilitating legitimate travel and trade and TTPs such as Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) and Global Entry allow expedited clearance through a dedicated lane for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Port of Brownsville, in a media release.

Beginning Oct. 11, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at the new TTP enrollment center in the Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport. These applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their account on the TTP website. Interview availability will vary by location.

The SENTRI and Global Entry Enrollment Center at the Brownsville/South Padre Island Airport will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, but only to those who are able to travel without restriction and who have a scheduled appointment, the release states.

Due to the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders, SENTRI and FAST-South enrollments on the southern border may be limited. CBP reminds all travelers that crossing a U.S. land border for the purpose of visiting a TTP enrollment center is non-essential travel.

The recently introduced measures at enrollment centers to promote social distancing and protect the health and safety of travelers will remain in effect. CBP personnel at enrollment centers are required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear face masks consistent with CDC recommendations and state and local mandates.

In addition to the new face mask requirements, applicants who visit enrollment centers may continue to observe:

>>Staggered or reduced appointment availability

>>The elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points

>>Limited seating in waiting areas

>>More frequent disinfection of the service counters

>>Plexiglass barriers and/or facial shields at service counters and

>>Other measures to promote social distancing

CBP will continue to require that all TTP applicants submit fingerprints during their interview to complete the enrollment process.