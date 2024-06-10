Harlingen man caught with heroin, cocaine in RV at Los Indios bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Harlingen man is under arrest after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 77 pounds of cocaine and nearly 30 pounds of heroin hidden in his recreational vehicle at the Free Trade International Bridge in Los Indios.

Noah Martin Corona is charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing and conspiring to distribute approximately 77.6 pounds of cocaine and around 29.7 pounds of heroin.

CBP encountered Corona at approximately 7:09 a.m. Sunday when he arrived at the bridge in a 2007 Coachman Freelander recreational bridge.

During an inspection, Corona told CBP the vehicle had been in Mexico for two weeks having mechanical work done and said that he lived in the recreational vehicle in Harlingen, according to a criminal complaint.

CBP referred Corona for a secondary inspection, which is where authorities found 44 bundles wrapped in brown packaging tape hidden in the Freelander’s propane tank, according to the complaint.

The cocaine was found in 31 bundles and the heroin was in 13 bundles.

CBP searched Corona’s phone during the counter and found numerous photos of large amounts of cash.

“These photographs of United States Currency were inconsistent with information provided by Corona, who stated he was unemployed and homeless,” the complaint stated. “The search additionally revealed a photograph of what appeared to be vacuum food saver bags on the toilet of a recreational vehicle similar to the Freelander.”

Investigators conducted a travel history search for the Freelander, which revealed that on May 20 the recreational vehicle was driven from Brownsville to Atlanta, Georgia, returning to Brownsville on May 23, which is indicative of drug smuggling activity, according to the complaint.

The travel history search also indicated the Freelander crossed into Mexico on May 28 via the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Corona made a first appearance in Brownsville federal court on Monday morning in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt, who ordered held without bond pending further court proceedings, court records indicate.