DPS investigating fatal crash in Harlingen

A person is dead after blowing a stop sign in Harlingen and causing a crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the crash happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on FM 1479 and FM 800.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a white Toyota RAV4 was driving westbound on FM 800 when they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection and hit a white Ford F-150 Lariat traveling northbound on FM 1479.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

DPS did not provide any information about the condition of the Ford’s driver.

The deceased’s identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.