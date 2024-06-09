Brownsville man dies in second fatal crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville man is dead from a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday in what marks the second fatal crash in as many weeks on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS identified the victim as 19-year-old Brownsville resident Alexander Gomez.

A DPS news release stated the crash occurred Saturday on the causeway, west of South Padre Island in Cameron County.

The agency said a preliminary investigation revealed a red Yamaha Y2F-6 motorcycle that was occupied by one rider, later identified as Gomez, was traveling westbound on the causeway at a high rate of speed.

According to DPS, Gomez rear-ended a grey GMC Sierra Dually truck, which was occupied by one male driver and one female passenger, that was also traveling westbound.

Gomez was taken by EMS to Valley Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

The agency says it is further investigating the fatal crash.

Last week, a McAllen man was arrested over allegations that he was intoxicated when he caused a crash on the causeway that killed a 20-year-old Edinburg woman.

Hugo Ernesto Lara, 48, was charged with intoxication and manslaughter for the crash that killed Mariah Desiree Enriquez.

Now, Enriquez’s family hired the law firm of J. Michael Moore and filed a lawsuit against Lara, which seeks to “hold Lara and any others who enabled his intoxicated state that night accountable for Mariah’s death.