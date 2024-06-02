Wrong-way driver on Island kills Edinburg woman in causeway crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A McAllen man is under arrest over allegations that he was intoxicated when he caused a crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge that killed a 20-year-old Edinburg woman.

A Texas Department of Public Safety news release stated that Hugo Ernesto Lara, 48, is charged with intoxication and manslaughter for the crash that killed Mariah Desiree Enriquez.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. Sunday when a 2023 white Ford F-150 Lara was driving westbound on the eastbound lane when hit a 2008 red Kia passenger car driven by Enriquez.

No other information was immediately released.