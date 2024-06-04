San Benito opens June film series

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SAN BENITO — Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for a night at the movies — every Friday in June.

Premiering Friday, the city’s launching Movies at the Plaza, screening films at Plaza de San Benito, officials said in a press release.

The program, free to the public, opens at 6 p.m. with family fun before the screening the film “Night at the Museum,” a 2006 film starring Ben Stiller and Robin Williams, at 8:30 p.m.

“In addition to family friendly movies, other fun activities are planned before showtime and concessions will be available for sale, including tasty eats from various food vendors,” organizers said.

The program, running every Friday in June, is set for Plaza de San Benito, housing the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum in the 200 block of E. Heywood Street, near the recently reopened Cultural Arts Center, open to visitors during the event.

For more information, visit www.CityofSanBenito.com.