McAllen police identify suspect in attempted Bank of America robbery

McAllen police on Tuesday identified the man accused of an attempted robbery at a Bank of America.

In a news release, police said 29-year-old Jeremy Lee Castaneda from Edinburg was arrested yesterday on robbery and false report charges.

The incident occurred on the 7500 block of N. 10th Street in McAllen at 1:54 p.m.

The release stated the reporting person said that a “male came in and indicated he was held hostage…gave a note to the teller…” that said he was to take out $9,000 and if the transaction wasn’t made someone would go inside and “shoot everyone.”

Once McAllen police arrived at the scene, they made contact with the bank branch manager who pointed out Castaneda.

Officers escorted Castaneda outside where he told them that “he was desperate” and implicated himself as the suspect.

He was then taken into custody and booked on $30,000 in bonds.

The release goes on to say no injuries were reported and no weapon was displayed during the attempted robbery.