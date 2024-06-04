Edinburg man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing neighbor

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Edinburg man has been sentenced on a murder charge after pleading guilty to killing his neighbor, according to court documents.

Jesus Francisco Ramirez, 32, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for the murder of 49-year-old Elias Aguilar on April 8, 2022.

During his first appearance in court, Ramirez claimed self defense following an altercation at Aguilar’s home.

The fatal stabbing happened at 9:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Allegiant Street.

Ramirez told the judge that Aguilar, who was an alleged cocaine dealer, wouldn’t let him sleep on the weekends due to the loud music and constant flow of visitors.

He then confronted Aguilar who allegedly threatened Ramirez when the struggle transpired.

“I reacted the way I reacted,” Ramirez said in Spanish at the time.

Ramirez was taken into custody on April 10 that same year and had remained jailed since.