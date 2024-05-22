Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Padre Island is gearing up to host a weekend full of fun including live music and fireworks displays in honor of Memorial Day.

The festivities will feature a live performance Saturday from Revisiting Creedence, a rock group consisting of two musicians, Dan McGuinness and Kurt Griffey, that toured with the original members of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

McGuinness and Griffey hope to honor the musical legacy of CCR by replicating the sound and feel of a CCR concert during their one-night only performance through hits such as “Have you ever seen the rain,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and other hits.

“We are thrilled to bring Revisiting Creedence to South Padre Island for what promises to be an unforgettable Memorial Day concert experience,” said Blake Henry, Visit South Padre Island executive director. “This event is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Creedence Clearwater Revival and an opportunity for fans to relive the magic of their music while enjoying all that our Island has to offer.”

The weekend festivities will come to an end with SPI’s “dazzling” Memorial Day fireworks over the bay. The fireworks will kick off at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The weekend events will be held at the South Padre Island Convention Center, located at 7355 Padre Blvd. in South Padre Island.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com with prices ranging from $35 to $65.