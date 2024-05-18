6-year-old boy dies in drowning incident at Edinburg pool

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 6-year-old boy died Saturday following a drowning incident at the community pool in Edinburg, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, director of communications and media for the city, said in a statement on Saturday that police had arrived at the pool, located at 1415 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive, just before 5 p.m. Friday.

That’s where they found the boy, who has not yet been identified, “unresponsive in the community pool.”

He died the next day.

“Officers arrived on scene and immediately started chest compressions,” Lerma said. “EMS arrived and transported the child to (DHR Health in Edinburg), where he was treated. Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased early on Saturday morning.”

Lerma said police are actively investigating the incident.