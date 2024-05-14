Brownsville library shooting victim’s family raising funds for funeral expenses

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The family of the man who was shot and killed at the Brownsville Public Library’s main branch on Saturday have expressed grief over their loss and set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral and transportation services.

Vahid Khaledi, 71, was killed Saturday afternoon during a shooting which occurred after an altercation between Khaledi and 33-year-old Humberto Paz.

Khaledi often visited the public library to read about current events and was considered by his family as a peaceful man, Khaledi’s niece, Sarah Khaledi, said via the GoFundMe page.

Sarah set up the fund and is planning to use the money raised for funeral expenses as well as the means to transport his body to Houston, where a majority of his family lives. As of early Tuesday afternoon, 250 donations have thus far raised $8,743 of the $18,000 goal.

“Vahid was like a grandpa to all of his brother’s grandchildren and was a peaceful man,” Sarah said. “He kept to himself and never caused any trouble and enjoyed spending time with my children as well as my nephew and nieces.”

Paz was arrested Saturday and arraigned Sunday morning.

His bond was set at $3.25 million and was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Facebook, Sarah said her uncle was killed because he “asked someone to keep it down.”

“A very sad day today for my family and I as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy,” Sarah said Sunday. “My uncle was shot and killed inside of the Brownsville Public Library yesterday because he asked someone to keep it down. We need help to pay for his burial and have set up a (GoFundMe).

“If you are able to help, your blessings will be immensely appreciated and graciously accepted. Rest in peace Amu Vahid Khaledi. We love you. Dooset Daram.”