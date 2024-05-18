Remains found in Edinburg leads to San Juan man’s arrest, murder probe

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a San Juan man for allegedly murdering a man who had been reported missing earlier this month.

On Monday, investigators received information about a homicide in San Juan and were told that a male subject who was previously reported missing on May 11 had been murdered at a residence located in the 1900 block of Morningset Road in San Juan.

Investigators were also told the body of the victim had been moved and buried at another location near the 4600 block of Wisconsin Road in Edinburg.

The sheriff’s office along with local and federal law enforcement conducted a search warrant at both locations on Friday.

Authorities discovered the remains of an unidentified male at the Wisconsin Road location.

Police took Jesus Grijalva, 43, into custody after finding him at the Morningset Road residence. He was charged with murder and booked into the county jail.

Arrest warrants for murder have also been secured for Roberto Salas, 35, and Samuel Uvalle Sr., 47, who authorities have also named in the investigation and are not currently in custody.

Meanwhile, authorities are waiting for forensic information to identify the victim’s remains.

Grijalva is expected to be arraigned Monday.

They are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477 or submit tips through the P3 TIPS app.