Mission man gets 25 years for continuous sexual abuse of child

A 71-year-old Mission man was sentenced to prison Thursday after an investigation showed he had been sexually abusing a child on a continuous basis, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

Juan Rangel Salinas was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child which was revealed following an investigation.

On Dec. 22, 2021, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched in reference to a continuous sexual abuse of a child allegation involving Salinas and a minor, the release said.

The investigation revealed that Salinas had been sexually abusing a minor between the ages of 6 and 7 on a continuous basis.

On Wednesday, state District Judge Fernando Mancias sentenced Salinas to 25 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice with no chance of parole.

Those convicted of a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge are not eligible for parole, according to the release.