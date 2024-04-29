Illinois woman charged in fiery, fatal Edinburg crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The 40-year-old driver that caused two deaths in a four-vehicle fatal crash last week has been charged, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Amanda Marie Bender of McHenry, Illinois has been charged with two counts of criminal negligent homicide after causing a car crash that killed her passenger and an Edinburg driver.

At about 9:43 a.m., on April 23, DPS investigated a four-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on FM 907 and Texas Road east of Edinburg.

The investigation revealed that a red Ford Escape, occupied by Bender and one male passenger, 43-year-old Jeremy John Hess, was traveling eastbound on Texas Road while a red Nissan Sentra driven by 29-year-old Sergio Delgado was traveling southbound on FM 907.

“The driver of the Ford Escape failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and collided with the Nissan,” the release said. “The Nissan then side-swiped the Cadillac and veered off to the southeast corner of FM 907 and Texas [Road], engulfing it in flames.”

The Escape veered off the roadway onto the southeast corner of Texas Road and FM 907 where it struck a utility pole, which caused Hess to be ejected from the vehicle, hitting an unoccupied, parked Ford Econoline van.

Delgado was burnt beyond recognition and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was sent to a local hospital for injuries sustained and was released Sunday evening, according to the release.

Hess, a Wisconsin resident, was sent to the hospital along with Bender who died at the hospital.

Bender was released from the hospital on Sunday as well and was transported to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center after being charged.

She’s been jailed on $2 million in bonds, according to jail records.