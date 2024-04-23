2 killed in fiery four-car crash outside Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two people were killed while another is hospitalized with “major injuries” after a fiery four-car crash outside Edinburg on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:43 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 907 and Texas Road east of Edinburg.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a red Ford Escape occupied by a female driver and a male passenger was traveling eastbound on FM 907. At the same time, a red Nissan Versa driven by Edinburg resident Sergio Delgado, 29, was heading southbound on the same road while a brown Cadillac SRX carrying only the male driver was traveling northbound.

That’s when the Escape’s driver failed to yield at a stop sign and “collided with the Nissan.”

“The Nissan then side-swiped the Cadillac and veered off to the southeast corner of FM 907 and Texas, engulfing it in flames,” DPS said in a news release.

The Escape then struck a utility pole after veering off the road and onto the southeast corner of Texas and FM 907, ejecting the male passenger who then struck an unoccupied white Ford Econoline van that was parked in the area.

Delgado, the driver of the Nissan, was “burnt beyond recognition and pronounced deceased on the scene,” according to DPS.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Escape were also transported to a local hospital with “major injuries,” but the latter later died due to his injuries.