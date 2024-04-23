STHS planning Cinco de Mammo Mondays in May

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that there are about 240,000 women and about 2,100 men diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Although breast cancer-related deaths have declined over the years, it remains the second leading cause of cancer death for women.

The American Cancer Society estimated that there will be about 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women while about 42,250 women will die from breast cancer in 2024.

Although Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October, South Texas Health System hopes to continue to raise awareness, educate and encourage residents to take preventive measures such as getting a mammogram.

Local experts are encouraging screenings due to many women with breast cancer not showing early symptoms. In fact, mammograms can often detect lumps two or three years before they can be felt.

In an effort to promote early detection of breast cancer, STHS has dubbed May as Cinco de Mammo in which they will be offering mammograms at a reduced cost at its four facilities: STHS McAllen located at 301 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen, STHS Edinburg located at 1102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg, STHS ER Mission located at 900 E. Interstate Highway 2 in Mission, and STHS ER Weslaco located at 330 W Expressway 83 in Weslaco.

STHS will be offering a 2D digital mammogram for $100, a 3D digital mammogram for $155 as well as a bone density screening also for $155 throughout the month of May.

Each facility will also be offering food and refreshments during their designated Cinco de Mammo Monday celebrations, which are scheduled at STHS in McAllen on May 6, in Edinburg on May 13, at the Mission ER on May 20 and at the Weslaco on May 27.

To register for a mammogram visit www.southtexashealthsystem.com. Walk-in appointments are also accepted however pre-registration is encouraged. To make an appointment call the pre-registration line at (956) 388-2190.