Coach Erasmo “Mo” Molina dies at 78

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Longtime coach Erasmo “Mo” Molina, a prominent Rio Grande Valley and Texas high school boys basketball figure, died at 78-years-old, his family announced Monday.

Molina, who is a member of the RGV Sports Hall of Fame and Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Hall of Honor, had over 500 career wins during his time as a high school boys basketball head coach.

He coached at Rio Hondo, San Benito, PSJA High, McAllen Memorial and most recently Harlingen Marine Military Academy.

Molina is an Edinburg native and graduate of Edinburg High and Pan American. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.

He served on the THSCA Board of Directors from 1993-96 and the THSCA Basketball Advisory Board, and was president of both the Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association and RGV Basketball Coaches Association.

He was also a Special Assistant Coach to the RGV Silverados, a CBA professional basketball team.

Both of Molina’s children, Brian and Lyrissa, are coaches in the RGV.