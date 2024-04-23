Harlingen to break ground on air control tower

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — After years of planning, city and state leaders are ready to break ground Wednesday on a $20 million project aimed at building Valley International Airport’s tallest control tower.

In a ceremony set for 1:30 p.m., Mayor Norma Sepulveda, airport board Chairman George McShan and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez plan to open a lineup of speakers including Anthony Bryant, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Texas-based airport division office manager, among a list of regional and state politicos including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and a representative from Sen. John Cornyn’s office.

Amid growing air traffic, officials are planning to launch construction of the 120-foot air control tower, expected to open in about two years.

The new tower will replace the airport’s aging 65-foot tower built in 1971.

As officials launch the project, they’re completing construction on a $35 million project aimed at building the longest runway south of Austin.

More than a year after launching the project aimed at boosting the airport’s cargo operations, officials are planning to open the 9,400-foot landing strip on June 1, Marv Esterly, the airport’s aviation director, said.

As part of the project, officials are extending the runway by 1,100 feet, aiming to boost the airport’s cargo capacity.