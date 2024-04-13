Comic Con bringing Cary Elwes, Corey Feldman, Chuck Norris to RGV

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Inconceivable! And yes, we do know what that word means.

South Texas Comic Con is returning this month for its 10-year anniversary and boy do they have quite the lineup for this year’s event.

Comic Con will run from April 26-28 at the McAllen Convention Center, which is located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. in McAllen.

As you wish, the three-day event will feature appearances from celebrities such as Cary Elwes, best known for his role in “The Princess Bride” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” Elwes is scheduled to attend Friday and Saturday, April 26-27.

Chuck Norris, known for apparently being indestructible and for his martial arts as well as his roles in film and TV, such as “Walker, Texas Ranger,” will also be in attendance Friday, April 26. Norris will be returning after attending the 2023 convention in McAllen.

Danny Trejo also known as El Machete will be there as will Corey Feldman known for his roles in “The Goonies,” “Stand by Me” and “The Lost Boys.” Both will be in attendance Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.

Other celebrity guests include Dee Snider, the lead singer and songwriter of Twisted Sister, voice actors such as Jack De Sena who voiced Sokka in “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Tom Kenny, who’s best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, and other characters such as the Ice King in “Adventure Time.”

Also joining the list of voice actors will be Tony Daniels, known for his role as Gambit in the X-Men animated series and new show, “X-Men ‘97.”

This year’s event will additionally feature Q&A panels, meet-ups, a kid’s zone, a gaming room and vendors selling various pop-culture-themed items. Information on the schedule for these events are pending.

For more information about all celebrity guests and events, visit southtexascomiccon.com.

Tickets for Comic Con can be purchased online at www.tixr.com.