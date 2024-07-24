Peñitas man gets 35 years for July 4 murder of his stepdaughter

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — A 55-year-old Peñitas man pleaded guilty to murder and was convicted Wednesday morning for shooting and killing his stepdaughter who had four children with him.

Leonardo Zapata Silva was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the July 4, 2023 murder of 41-year-old Claudia Gallegos.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Gallegos and her daughter, Crystal, were attempting to leave the residence located at 1501 N. 11th St. in Peñitas when Leonardo Zapata Silva prevented them from leaving, prompting Crystal to look for her uncle Joshua Silva.

Crystal also told investigators that a week prior Leonardo Zapata Silva had threatened Gallegos by saying that he would take her life before ending his.

At about 9:22 p.m. that day, police made contact with Joshua Silva who stated that he was outside the residence when he heard a loud bang, looked up and saw his father pointing a handgun toward the lower part of his sister’s body, the affidavit said.

When police handcuffed Leonardo Zapata Silva, he said that he was only trying to “scare her in a joking manner and did not believe” there were any bullets in the gun.

However, the affidavit states that the gun was separated from the magazine meaning that Leonardo Zapata Silva would have seen the bullets in the magazine and would have had to chamber a round.

Following his plea of guilty, Prosecutor Michelle Beltran read two victim impact statements written by Gallegos’ youngest and oldest sons, Mark and Christopher Silva.

She added that the family didn’t want to be there when Leonardo Zapata Silva was sentenced.

Mark Silva’s letter described his mother as a hard-working and wonderful woman who cracked inside jokes with him and said she would call him her “payaso,” her clown.

As Beltran read the statements, Leonardo Zapata Silva cried and his body visibly shook.

“She would always know how to make me feel special,” Beltran read.

Mark Silva described his days as “gray” without his mother around and stated that his family may never recover from the tragedy to which Leonardo Zapata Silva shook his head.

Christopher Silva’s letter said that he can’t find peace even in his sleep.

“The nightmares aren’t as bad anymore, but I still have them from time to time,” Beltran read.

He added that he doesn’t celebrate July 4 anymore. His letter also described how he had to handle the funeral proceedings and struggled to hold it together, stating that his family would call him strong when he didn’t feel that way.

Christopher Silva also lamented the fact that his newborn daughter would never get to know her grandmother and called it unfair.

“My mind will not be at ease with the loss of my mother,” Beltran read, concluding Christopher Silva’s statement.