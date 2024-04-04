Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the second time in less than a week, McAllen police have responded to a residence and have found numerous animals inside.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of animal cruelty in the 300 block of Fern Avenue.

“Upon further investigation, responding McAllen personnel determined that numerous animals, including dogs, cats and birds were inside the residence,” a news release stated.

One person is in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

The release said police requested assistance from various city departments, including Animal Care Services.

“The animals are in the process of being relocated to the Palm Valley Animal Society and other animal shelters where they will be cared for pending disposition of this matter,” the release stated.

No other information was immediately released.

On Saturday, police arrested two McAllen cousins after a delivery driver reported a foul odor.

The ensuing investigation revealed that the cousins had 93 dogs and one cat inside their residence.

They are each facing 94 counts of animal cruelty.