ECISD investigating staff member at Edinburg Vela

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District confirmed it is investigating allegations involving a staff member at Robert Vela High School through a statement Thursday.

“The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is aware of allegations involving a staff member at Robert Vela High School. We are conducting a thorough investigation and have taken immediate action in line with district policies,” the statement says.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We are committed to handling this matter with the utmost seriousness and discretion. We appreciate the community’s understanding and will provide updates as necessary.”

Allegations involving a coach at Vela surfaced on social media earlier this week but Edinburg CISD public information officer Lisa Ayala stated ECISD could not comment on the position of the staff member as the investigation is ongoing.

