2 McAllen women facing 94 counts of animal cruelty in hoarding case

The McAllen Police Department on Monday afternoon announced investigators have arrested two women and charged them each with 94 counts of animal cruelty.

The arrests followed a report of a foul odor Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Ozark Avenue.

The suspects are Cindy Ann Wells, 55, and Leticia Sanders, 54.

All of the animals — 93 dogs and one cat — were relocated to the Palm Valley Animal Society, or PVAS.

PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright said Monday morning that the main issue among the dogs was matting.

Wright said one of the dogs, a pug, had a significant injury while a couple of dogs were in heat distress.

Each woman received a total of $188,000 in bonds.

