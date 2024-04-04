Man shot outside McAllen Police Department remains under medical supervision

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The 31-year-old man who was shot outside the McAllen Police Department in early March remains under medical supervision, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Joel Morales.

Bryan Colunga, who was wielding two knives at the time, was shot two or three times by McAllen Officer Kyle Minister on March 11.

The shooting happened at around 4:38 p.m. after less-than-lethal methods failed to subdue him, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said at the time.

Colunga had been banging on the glass panes on the doors at the department.

Officers attempted to talk to Colunga and when that failed, they shot him with pepper balls but that also failed.

It was then that Colunga threw a knife at one officer while he lunged at a second.

“At that point in time that subject, that suspect was engaged,” Rodriguez said at a press conference held following the shooting. “One of our officers discharged his weapon at the individual.”

The incident remains under investigation and Colunga is still receiving medical care.

Morales stated that all he could say is that Colunga is under medical supervision and didn’t elaborate further.

Morales declined to say whether Colunga had been charged yet.