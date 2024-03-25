TSTC’s Precision Machining Technology program brings out best in student

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College Precision Machining Technology student Adrian Munoz developed a fascination with engineering at a young age.

“My dad and I worked on a project where he wanted to fuse two jeeps together and make it an eight-seater,” he said. “During that process, I loved working on the automobile’s engine.”

That father-and-son experience would later spark a career interest for Munoz.

After graduating from high school, the Harlingen resident attended a university to study engineering. But its theory side did not appeal to him, and he realized that a hands-on education would be a better fit.

“I met with an enrollment coach who suggested I enroll in TSTC’s Precision Machining Technology program,” he said.

Now Munoz is in his element.

“The thought of creating a project from beginning to end has been motivating,” he said. “We’re learning how to make a saw in the Basic Machine Shop course. Every part that I’ve made this semester and will make next semester will be used to create a saw. To get better at my craft, I stay after class a little longer to work on it.”

Alvaro Juarez is one of Munoz’s instructors.

“Adrian is an excellent student who utilizes his knowledge to create fascinating models,” he said. “When given a blueprint, he attempts to complete it without asking questions. He uses his problem-solving skills to resolve it on his own. His creativity shines in the machine shop.”

Currently in his second semester, Munoz is preparing for the upcoming SkillsUSA competition in order to be more marketable after he graduates.

“I need more experience to make better projects,” he said. “I need to show that I’m ready for the challenge. Hopefully an employer will notice and hire me.”

According to onetonline.org, CNC tool programmers earn an average of $61,740 per year in Texas, where the number of such jobs was projected to increase 47% from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and a certificate of completion in Precision Machining Technology, as well as a certificate of completion in Machining, at its East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall, North Texas and Waco locations.

Precision Machining Technology is one of nine programs at TSTC that have money-back guarantees. For more information, visit tstc.edu/mbg.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.