Brownsville Veterans (top left), Sharyland Pioneer (top right), Brownsville Porter (bottom left) and La Joya Palmview (bottom right) at RGV Baseball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero - Special to RGVSports.com.

RGV High School Baseball Standings – 3/25/24

Note – Teams are ranked in order of district record. Teams that haven’t started district play are in alphabetical order.

31-6A
Team District Record Overall Record
Edinburg Economedes 0-0 10-10
Edinburg High 0-0 6-14-2
Edinburg North 0-0 4-16-1
La Joya High 0-0 9-11-1
Mission High 0-0 7-12
PSJA High 0-0 17-5
32-6A
Team District Record Overall Record
Brownsville Hanna 0-0 5-12
Brownsville Rivera 0-0 14-7-1
Harlingen High 0-0 10-12
Los Fresnos 0-0 15-5-1
San Benito 0-0 9-7
Weslaco High 0-0 13-6-1
30-5A
Team District Record Overall Record
La Joya Palmview 4-0 18-2-1
Mission Veterans 4-0 12-4-2
Roma 3-1 7-14
Rio Grande City 2-2 8-11-1
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-3 4-15
Laredo Martin 1-3 9-8
Laredo Nixon 1-3 5-9-3
Laredo Cigarroa 0-4 4-11
31-5A
Team District Record Overall Record
Sharyland Pioneer 7-1 15-5
Edinburg Vela 6-2 9-8-1
PSJA North 5-3 11-7-1
Sharyland High 5-3 13-6-2
Valley View 5-3 9-8-2
McAllen High 4-4 10-9
McAllen Memorial 4-4 11-8
McAllen Rowe 4-4 11-7-1
PSJA Memorial 0-8 5-12
PSJA Southwest 0-8 4-15
32-5A
Team District Record Overall Record
Brownsville Porter 8-0 12-2-1
Brownsville Veterans 8-0 13-2-2
Brownsville Lopez 7-1 11-4
Harlingen South 7-1 12-5-1
Weslaco East 4-4 11-7
Edcouch-Elsa 2-6 3-14
Donna High 2-6 6-10
Donna North 2-6 3-11
Brownsville Pace 0-8 0-16
Mercedes 0-8 3-12
32-4A
Team District Record Overall Record
Hidalgo 4-0 8-7-2
Zapata 4-0 12-2-1
La Feria 2-2 8-5-1
Raymondville 2-3 5-10
Grulla 1-2 2-8
Port Isabel 1-3 5-9
Brownsville Harmony 0-3
32-3A
Team District Record Overall Record
Lyford 0-0 10-6
Progreso 0-0 3-9
Rio Hondo 0-0 14-3
Santa Rosa 0-0 5-6

 

*Coaches, please send updates or corrections to [email protected]*

