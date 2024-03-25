RGV High School Baseball Standings – 3/25/24
Note – Teams are ranked in order of district record. Teams that haven’t started district play are in alphabetical order.
|31-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Edinburg Economedes
|0-0
|10-10
|Edinburg High
|0-0
|6-14-2
|Edinburg North
|0-0
|4-16-1
|La Joya High
|0-0
|9-11-1
|Mission High
|0-0
|7-12
|PSJA High
|0-0
|17-5
|32-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Brownsville Hanna
|0-0
|5-12
|Brownsville Rivera
|0-0
|14-7-1
|Harlingen High
|0-0
|10-12
|Los Fresnos
|0-0
|15-5-1
|San Benito
|0-0
|9-7
|Weslaco High
|0-0
|13-6-1
|30-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|La Joya Palmview
|4-0
|18-2-1
|Mission Veterans
|4-0
|12-4-2
|Roma
|3-1
|7-14
|Rio Grande City
|2-2
|8-11-1
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|1-3
|4-15
|Laredo Martin
|1-3
|9-8
|Laredo Nixon
|1-3
|5-9-3
|Laredo Cigarroa
|0-4
|4-11
|31-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Sharyland Pioneer
|7-1
|15-5
|Edinburg Vela
|6-2
|9-8-1
|PSJA North
|5-3
|11-7-1
|Sharyland High
|5-3
|13-6-2
|Valley View
|5-3
|9-8-2
|McAllen High
|4-4
|10-9
|McAllen Memorial
|4-4
|11-8
|McAllen Rowe
|4-4
|11-7-1
|PSJA Memorial
|0-8
|5-12
|PSJA Southwest
|0-8
|4-15
|32-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Brownsville Porter
|8-0
|12-2-1
|Brownsville Veterans
|8-0
|13-2-2
|Brownsville Lopez
|7-1
|11-4
|Harlingen South
|7-1
|12-5-1
|Weslaco East
|4-4
|11-7
|Edcouch-Elsa
|2-6
|3-14
|Donna High
|2-6
|6-10
|Donna North
|2-6
|3-11
|Brownsville Pace
|0-8
|0-16
|Mercedes
|0-8
|3-12
|32-4A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Hidalgo
|4-0
|8-7-2
|Zapata
|4-0
|12-2-1
|La Feria
|2-2
|8-5-1
|Raymondville
|2-3
|5-10
|Grulla
|1-2
|2-8
|Port Isabel
|1-3
|5-9
|Brownsville Harmony
|0-3
|–
|32-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Lyford
|0-0
|10-6
|Progreso
|0-0
|3-9
|Rio Hondo
|0-0
|14-3
|Santa Rosa
|0-0
|5-6
*Coaches, please send updates or corrections to [email protected]*