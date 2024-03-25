RGV High School Baseball Standings – 3/25/24

Note – Teams are ranked in order of district record. Teams that haven’t started district play are in alphabetical order.

31-6A Team District Record Overall Record Edinburg Economedes 0-0 10-10 Edinburg High 0-0 6-14-2 Edinburg North 0-0 4-16-1 La Joya High 0-0 9-11-1 Mission High 0-0 7-12 PSJA High 0-0 17-5 32-6A Team District Record Overall Record Brownsville Hanna 0-0 5-12 Brownsville Rivera 0-0 14-7-1 Harlingen High 0-0 10-12 Los Fresnos 0-0 15-5-1 San Benito 0-0 9-7 Weslaco High 0-0 13-6-1 30-5A Team District Record Overall Record La Joya Palmview 4-0 18-2-1 Mission Veterans 4-0 12-4-2 Roma 3-1 7-14 Rio Grande City 2-2 8-11-1 La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-3 4-15 Laredo Martin 1-3 9-8 Laredo Nixon 1-3 5-9-3 Laredo Cigarroa 0-4 4-11 31-5A Team District Record Overall Record Sharyland Pioneer 7-1 15-5 Edinburg Vela 6-2 9-8-1 PSJA North 5-3 11-7-1 Sharyland High 5-3 13-6-2 Valley View 5-3 9-8-2 McAllen High 4-4 10-9 McAllen Memorial 4-4 11-8 McAllen Rowe 4-4 11-7-1 PSJA Memorial 0-8 5-12 PSJA Southwest 0-8 4-15 32-5A Team District Record Overall Record Brownsville Porter 8-0 12-2-1 Brownsville Veterans 8-0 13-2-2 Brownsville Lopez 7-1 11-4 Harlingen South 7-1 12-5-1 Weslaco East 4-4 11-7 Edcouch-Elsa 2-6 3-14 Donna High 2-6 6-10 Donna North 2-6 3-11 Brownsville Pace 0-8 0-16 Mercedes 0-8 3-12 32-4A Team District Record Overall Record Hidalgo 4-0 8-7-2 Zapata 4-0 12-2-1 La Feria 2-2 8-5-1 Raymondville 2-3 5-10 Grulla 1-2 2-8 Port Isabel 1-3 5-9 Brownsville Harmony 0-3 – 32-3A Team District Record Overall Record Lyford 0-0 10-6 Progreso 0-0 3-9 Rio Hondo 0-0 14-3 Santa Rosa 0-0 5-6

*Coaches, please send updates or corrections to [email protected]*