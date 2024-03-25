UIL Girls Soccer Playoff Schedule

Monday, March 25, 2024

Class 6A – Bi-District Round

Los Fresnos at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.

Mission at Harlingen, 6 p.m.

Class 5A – Bi-District Round

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.

Class 4A – Bi-District Round

Port Isabel at Progreso, 6 p.m.

La Grulla vs Corpus Christi London at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

IDEA Riverview vs IDEA Alamo at Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

Vanguard Beethoven at Corpus Christi Calallen TBA

Hidalgo vs Rockport-Fulton at Alice, 7:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Class 6A – Bi-District Round

Brownsville Rivera at La Joya,7 p.m.

Edinburg North at Weslaco, 7 p.m.

Class 5A – Bi-District Round

Mission Veterans at Corpus Christi Veterans at Cabaniss Field, 6 p.m.

McAllen High at Edcouch Elsa. 6 p.m.

Harlingen South at Sharyland, 6 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at McAllen Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs Victoria West at Cabaniss Field, 7:30 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.

Class 4A – Bi-District Round

Vanguard Beethoven vs. Corpus Christi Calallen TBA

IDEA Edinburg vs Rio Hondo at IDEA Toros, 6 p.m.

IDEA Pike at La Feria, 7 p.m.

