Diamondbacks pick up dominant district win over Bulldogs

MISSION — The Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks played with some added fire and cruised past the McAllen High Bulldogs 12-2 in five innings in a District 31-5A matchup Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

The Diamondbacks (15-5, 7-1) hung seven runs on the Bulldogs (10-9, 4-4) in the bottom of the first and capped off the victory on a walk-off RBI-single from Valentin Cortez in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

“While we’re here, we need to really appreciate the game and utilize the talents that we’re given as best as possible and this game was a testament to that,” Pioneer head coach Adrian Leal said. “When you have a bond like the way they do, it’s really hard to break. It just has to do with the family environment these guys have created and embraced, and when things don’t go well, I want them to rely back on that to get us out of tough spots.”

Pioneer’s seven-run first came off three hits, three walks, two hit batters and a pair of errors. The Diamondbacks kept putting the ball in play and took advantage of McHi miscues to build the early lead.

Erick Garza delivered some clutch hitting with a game-high three RBIs, two runs and a walk. His RBI-triple during the second gave Pioneer a 8-0 lead and a two-run single during the fourth put the Diamondbacks up 11-2.

Pioneer’s Diego Chapa went 3-for-4 with three runs and Andy Chapa drove in two runs on 2-for-4 hitting. Isaac Lopez, Rene Vela, David Cavazos and Cortez all finished with one RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Starting pitcher Ruben Lopez pitched struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs off five hits and four walks. Rahul Gomez also struck out one in relief.

McHi loaded the bases during the top of the fourth and scored its two runs on a Diego Anaya single and a Sean Lara walk.

Next for Sharyland Pioneer is McAllen Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

McAllen High will look to bounce back against PSJA Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday at McAllen High School.

