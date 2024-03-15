Harlingen Medical Center partners with longtime OBGYN to run women’s clinic

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlingen Medical Center is now partnering with Dr. Noemi Infante to operate a women’s clinic.

Located at Infante’s existing office at 1821 Sesame Drive, Suite 8 in Harlingen, the Harlingen Women’s Clinic is new to the medical center and will specialize in areas such as high-risk obstetrical care, adult and adolescent gynecology, infertility, incontinence and hysterectomy.

Infante is an obstetrician-gynecologist with 18 years of experience in women’s health care in the Harlingen area and is certified with the Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, according to a medical center news release.

For Infante, the clinic gives her the opportunity to address women’s health.

“I am excited about Harlingen Women’s Clinic, and to be able to continue to help the women of the Valley with their healthcare needs,” Infante said in the release. “Our fantastic team at Harlingen Women’s Clinic is dedicated to serving the community.”

The Brownsville native graduated as valedictorian from Pace High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Brownsville (now UTRGV).

She completed her residency and medical school in obstetrics and gynecology at the Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Now Infante provides obstetric services such as routine prenatal care, breastfeeding support, high-risk pregnancies, ultrasound services, genetic testing and postpartum care including postpartum depression.

As well as gynecology services such as well-woman exams including pap smears, adult and adolescent gynecology, STD screening, contraception counseling, basic infertility assessment, breast health, endometriosis, menstrual irregularities, chronic pelvic and vulvar pain, hormone replacement therapy, menopause health issues and sexual dysfunction treatment.

She also performs procedures including minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures, hysterectomy, myomectomy, hysteroscopy and cervical conization.

For more information about the Harlingen Women’s Clinic, call (956) 622-3510 or visit www.HarlingenMedicalCenter.com.