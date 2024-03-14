Lockdown lifted at UTRGV Harlingen campus following altercation in VA parking lot

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — UTRGV’s campus here was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the university reported on social media about a “possible armed intruder.”

That happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted just before 10:30 a.m.

Patrick Gonzalez, vice president for university marketing and communications, said UTRGV police received a call reporting an altercation that involved a gun outside the VA clinic in the parking lot.

When police arrived, the suspect had fled and that’s when they implemented the shelter in place for the Harlingen campus, he said.

Police searched the building and area for the suspect, who was not found.

Gonzalez said police cleared all the buildings and lifted the shelter in place but the investigation is still active.

A heavy police presence was seen at the location with UTRGV police blocking off several entrances and exits to the campus.

EMS could be seen staged across the street from the campus.

People at the campus were directed by UTRGV to shelter in place as police searched all buildings and the surrounding area.

Other entrances to the facility, however, remained accessible.

At around 10 a.m., a helicopter could be seen circling over the area.

Harlingen police were seen on several residential streets in the area.

During the entire lockdown, traffic on surrounding streets remained normal, with multiple motorists slowing down to look at police activity in the area.

Monitor staff writer Omar Zapata contributed to this report