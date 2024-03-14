Valley DQs to host Free Cone Day on March 19

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Warmer weather means outdoor activities, more sunshine and ice cream.

Dairy Queen stores across the Rio Grande Valley will celebrate the arrival of spring Tuesday, March 19, with the return of Free Cone Day.

Customers visiting participating DQ locations will be treated to a free small vanilla soft-serve cone, a symbol of appreciation for their loyalty and support.

In the spirit of generosity, patrons will also have the opportunity to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network, through the campaign Dip It for the Kids by adding dip for $1, or by giving outright.

“Dairy Queen has always been about bringing smiles to our fans faces, and Free Cone Day has become a fan favorite, and because of that we want to do more as a community, and we’re set to spread that joy even further by contributing to the ‘Dip It for the Kids’ campaign,” said Bob Lozano, F&P Brands chief development officer. “Free Cone Day is a celebration of our fans, and we’re excited to make it even more meaningful by giving back to those who need it most. Our goal is to dip 500 cones per restaurant, raising at least $500.”

Participating DQ stores locally include 933 Highway 83 West in Alamo; 844 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville; 3343 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville; 2044 E. Price Road in Brownsville; 7284 Padre Island Highway in Brownsville; 524 N. Salinas Blvd. in Donna; 1220 E. University Drive in Edinburg; 1224 W. University Drive in Edinburg; 108 E. Edinburg Ave. in Elsa; 912 N. Main St. in La Feria; 4101 N. 23rd St. in McAllen; 800 E. Highway 83 in McAllen; 400 N. Shary Road in Mission; 2203 N. Conway Ave. in Mission; 1930 W. Palma Vista Drive in Palmview; 1008 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr; 302 Highway 100 in Port Isabel; 534 E. Hidalgo in Raymondville; 2401 Padre Blvd. in South Padre Island; and 916 N. Texas Blvd. in Weslaco.

In collaboration, F&P Brands has challenged each of its restaurants to rally along with their fans to raise $500 for CMN. If the restaurant reaches the $500-mark, F&P Brands has pledged to match every donation made on Free Cone Day, doubling the impact of every contribution. This partnership aims to harness the joy of Free Cone Day to support and uplift those in need, as every dollar donated will be used at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, the Valley’s local CMN facility.

Free cones will be available all day March 19 while supplies last. Guests are limited to one cone per person, and online orders do not apply.