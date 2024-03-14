SpaceX’s Starship reaches orbit from Boca Chica Beach

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Updated at 9:49 a.m.

BOCA CHICA — Starship S28 and Super Heavy B10 lifted off from Boca Chica at 8:25 a.m. Thursday for SpaceX’s third Starship orbital flight attempt, after being granted permission by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday afternoon, and loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant in both stages.

Although the Super Heavy booster was destroyed before the planned landing the Gulf of Mexico, the stage-two Starship had attained orbit and was on its way to a planned landing in the Indian Ocean as of 8:45 a.m.

At 9:31 a.m. SpaceX made the call that Starship was lost at some point during reentry after contact was lost, meaning there was no splashdown Thursday.

The Super Heavy booster was destroyed after a successful separation from Starship and just before starting the landing burn.

They had planned for a soft landing in the Gulf. SpaceX was founded on this day in 2002.