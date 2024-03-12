Only have a minute? Listen instead
MERCEDES — Students brought their goats before the judges during the 85th annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo. Applause rushed from the bleachers as students received their blue ribbons and their red ribbons and their pink ribbons for their goats.
Read the full story
. here
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Judging of goats takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024, during the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
RELATED READING:
‘A comeback kid’: Harlingen teen and his goat show ribbons don’t tell whole story