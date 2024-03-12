Brownsville calls for water conservation as reservoirs remain critically low

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the face of unrelenting drought and critically low water supplies, the city of Brownsville has issued an immediate and urgent “call to action” to city residents to conserve water.

The call went out Monday to all households, businesses, educational institutions and nonprofit institutions. The Brownsville Public Utilities Board initiated its Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan in September and the plan remains in effect. The city is urging residents to adhere to water-use restrictions identified in BPUB’s Stage 2 Water Shortage Alert as as well as restrictions contained in BPUB’s Stage 3 Water Shortage Warning.

The city is also encouraging residents to “take direct action by adopting measures such as fixing leaks, reducing shower times, using water-efficient appliances and refraining from washing cars or watering lawns unnecessarily.”

As of last report, combined U.S. ownership of water in Amistad and Falcon reservoirs on the Rio Grande stood at 22.2%, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission. Falcon was 15.8% full, and Amistad 28.2% full, as of Tuesday, according to waterdatafortexas.org.

The diminishing water supply severely impacts communities in terms of the availability of potable water, health of local ecosystems, agricultural productivity and the economy in general, and conservation measures are vital to ensuring sustainable water use, according to the city.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. said the “severity or the current conditions cannot be overstated.”

“It is imperative that we come together as a community to navigate this matter responsibly and sustainably,” he said. “It is essential that we all take immediate steps to conserve water in order to safeguard this precious resource for our community.”

In addition to residences, businesses are also being called upon to implement water-saving practices such as installing low-flow fixtures, recycling water where possible, and reducing operational water use. The city said it has shut off water supplies to all public water fountains and implemented a watering plan for city parks, including the use of “smart” irrigation systems, and is focusing on minimizing water use. The measures are part of a broader strategy to manage water usage during the drought, the city said.

“It’s important for businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and residents to come together as one city and adjust our daily routine so that we collectively mitigate the effects of our drought conditions,” said Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez. “Let us show the strength and resilience of our community by coming together to conserve water. Our community’s understanding and proactive engagement is appreciated.”

Precipitation has been sparse in recent weeks, though chances for some rain for Brownsville begin to increase late Sunday into early Monday. In a February-April outlook issued by the National Weather Service in January, the temperature and rainfall forecast through April is a toss-up, with equal likelihood of above-average, below-average, or average rainfall and temperatures.

A NWS meteorologist said in January that current trends suggest “changeable weather … into March, with a lean toward warmer and drier than average late in March and especially in April.”

For specific information on BPUB’s water-conservation measures go to www.brownsville-pub.com/drought-resources/drought-restrictions/stage-2/.