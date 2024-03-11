Only have a minute? Listen instead
EDINBURG — The city of Edinburg on Monday evening held a candlelight memorial for a local Border Patrol agent and two New York National Guard soldiers killed in a helicopter crash near La Grulla on Friday.

Border Patrol agent Chris Luna, 51, of Edinburg, died in the crash as did Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, of Rensselaer, New York, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, 30, of Schenectady, New York.

The crash sent ripples across the Rio Grande Valley, state and nation after the UH-72 Lakota helicopter they were in crashed at approximately 3:50 p.m. that day.

Another National Guard soldier survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Luna will be laid to rest Thursday following a funeral mass that will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valley – National Shrine.

He will be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg with full Border Patrol honors.

Visitation is Wednesday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Janie and Victor Luna, father of Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna, bows his head during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial to honor the fallen heroes of Friday’s helicopter crash, at the Edinburg Amphitheater on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Candles and lights from cellphones are seen during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial Monday, March 11, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Several law enforcement agencies gather during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Edinburg Amphitheater. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Esmeralda and Sarah Luna, the wife and daughter of Christopher Luna, during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial to honor the fallen heroes of Friday’s helicopter crash, at the Edinburg Amphitheater on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A photo is seen on a large screen of U.S. Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial to honor the fallen heroes of Friday’s helicopter crash, at the Edinburg Amphitheater on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A Border Patrol agent is seen with many that gathered to pay tribute during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial to honor the fallen heroes of Friday’s helicopter crash, at the Edinburg Amphitheater on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A large U.S. flag flutters in wind during the city of Edinburg’s candlelight memorial to honor the fallen heroes of Friday’s helicopter crash, at the Edinburg Amphitheater on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

