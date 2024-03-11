Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — The city of Edinburg on Monday evening held a candlelight memorial for a local Border Patrol agent and two New York National Guard soldiers killed in a helicopter crash near La Grulla on Friday.

Border Patrol agent Chris Luna, 51, of Edinburg, died in the crash as did Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, of Rensselaer, New York, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, 30, of Schenectady, New York.

The crash sent ripples across the Rio Grande Valley, state and nation after the UH-72 Lakota helicopter they were in crashed at approximately 3:50 p.m. that day.

Another National Guard soldier survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Luna will be laid to rest Thursday following a funeral mass that will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valley – National Shrine.

He will be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg with full Border Patrol honors.

Visitation is Wednesday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg with a rosary at 7 p.m.