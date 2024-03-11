Harlingen South takes down Brownsville Lopez

HARLINGEN — Harlingen South’s Lexi Sandoval was terrific in the circle and the Hawks hit three home runs to take over first in District 32-5A with a 5-1 victory over district rivals Brownsville Lopez Monday night in Harlingen.

Harlingen South head coach Joey Rios said it was a great team victory Monday night. The Hawks move atop of District 32-5A with a record of 7-0.

“Credit to Lopez, we were both undefeated in district, and luckily we were able to put the pieces together at the right time and manufacture runs,” Rios said.

Brownsville Lopez, the No. 5 team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, were stifled offensively by Harlingen South pitcher Lexi Sandoval.

Sandoval, a junior, struck out six batters and only allowed four hits. Rios called Sandoval a workhorse that is always ready to go in the circle.

“I think I definitely executed how I needed, my team backed me up and we got the job done,” Sandoval said.

Harlingen South’s Haley Vasquez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give Sandoval some extra cushion in the seventh after the Lobos threatened in the top of the sixth, making for a tense finish.

Brownsville Lopez loaded up the bases on Harlingen South pitcher Amira Rodriguez in the sixth after Lobos senior shortstop Alma Lezama drove in a run.

Sandoval returned to the circle to pick up the out.

Lopez first baseman Ferni Pulido ripped a shot that looked destined for the outfield, but Rodriguez, a Washington University commit, stuck out her glove – tipping the ball to the waiting of hands shortstop Yezenia Perez – who gave it back to Rodriguez on third base for the double play to keep the score at 3-1.

Rodriguez scored the third run of the night after a couple of errors by the Lobos in the third inning. The Hawks grabbed two home runs in the bottom of the second.

The second home run in the inning by Perez was controversial. Perez’s shot down the left field line hung high and with a strong wind pushed the ball close to the foul pole.

The umpired called it a fair ball and the Hawks went up 2-0.

There was no controversy with sophomore Kara Jensen’s home run earlier in the inning. Jensen whiffed on a bunt attempt the swing prior, and looked to bunt again, but reared back at the last second to send a shot over the center field wall.

“It was a good way to start the game,” Jensen said. “I think we had to get the runs going.”

Rios is pleased with the growth of his team this season at the plate.

“I am proud of them because it is not an easy thing to do, to be disciplined at the plate, and these girls understanding their strike zone and mentality during situations – that is what is helping them win quality at bats,” Rios said.

Harlingen South returns to action against Donna High at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Donna. Brownsville Lopez takes on Brownsville Porter at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.