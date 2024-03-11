DONNA — Brownsville Lopez has a long history of success among the Valley’s boys soccer programs. They were the first team to win a state championship in the sport, hoisting the trophy in 2004.

They’re also tied with Valley View for most state tournament appearances, making the Final Four five times.

One thing has eluded them in recent years, however, with their last district championship coming in 2018.

The drought came to an end Monday, with sophomore Diego Guerra netting four goals to lead the Lobos past the Chiefs 5-0 during their regular season finale, locking up at least a share of the District 32-5A title for the first time in six years.

“It means everything to me to bring a district title back to Lopez,” Guerra said. “I grew up around here. This is my home. It feels really good to bring a championship to such a great team with the great history we have. It feels amazing to be a part of that. It isn’t just me. It is my team. I feel like we deserve everything.”

Brownsville Lopez entered Monday’s game needing either a win or a tie to keep their district title hopes alive, trailing Donna North for first in the standings by one point and tied with Brownsville Porter for second.

Guerra wasted no time in setting the tone for the Lobos must-win contest, finding paydirt just three minutes into the game to give his team a 1-0 advantage.

The sophomore striker’s goal marked his 40th overall of the season, breaking the program record of 39 set last year by his teammate Ramon “Chacho” Zuniga.

“Chacho is a junior, so we still have another year together,” Guerra said. “He’s so amazing. He’s such a great player. He passes me the ball. He can score too. He can just do anything. It is an honor to break his record.”

Guerra’s first goal of the contest was only the beginning for the Lobos star forward, adding a three more goals before the end of regulation to finish with 43 on the year, including 29 during district play.

Zuniga netted the Lobos other goal during the game, bringing him to 16 during district play. He also had one called back during the final seconds of regulation due to an offsides.

The Chiefs fall from first to second in the district table, with a win by the Cowboys tomorrow dropping them to third heading into the playoffs. The closed out district play with a 13-2-3 mark.

The victory secures the No. 1 seed for the Lobos heading into the postseason, finishing the year with a 14-2-2 district mark. They can finish as outright district champs with a loss by Brownsville Porter today.

Brownsville Lopez turns its attention to a first-round tilt against Sharyland Pioneer in two weeks at a date, time and location to be determined.

“We can go as far as we want to, I feel,” Guerra said. “We’re such a talented team but we’re so young. I think we have seven sophomores starting. We’re going to work hard and be disciplined. We’re going to push ourselves to be better and hopefully go far.”

[email protected]