I got the red light wellness treatment to answer some questions: Does it work?

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — At the far end of one of UTRGV’s gym rooms are two smaller areas where Juan Gonzalez and his team have established something new to the Rio Grande Valley.

It’s called the Red Light Recovery Room, previously known as a clinic, and it’s already been established at the university since 2023.

After covering the story, it’s safe to say I was curious about what effects this treatment actually has, and how it works.

Here’s what I learned when covering the story: Gonzalez brought it to the Valley mainly to help athletes recover from certain injuries faster, and has since opened it to the public. It works by emitting red lights and infrared lights from panels that are designed to quicken that healing process.

But there are questions I had which could only be answered if I received the treatment myself. Is there any paperwork involved? What do you wear since the point of the treatment is for the lights to have direct contact with the skin. How long does it take before you feel any effects?

I wanted those questions answered for me and for you, so I arrived at the recovery rooms, which are located at the university’s Health and Physical Education Building II in Edinburg, on Tuesday with that goal in mind.

WALKING IN

Before entering the main room one can see two desks on either side of the entrance where the interns working the recovery rooms greet each patient. On the wall is a framed photo of Gonzalez, associate professor at UTRGV, and his team of interns who help run the recovery rooms.

On display are the certifications earned by each intern to operate the rooms.

The main room is a small area that fits about six panels. That allows for three people to be treated at a time. The light gray walls are adorned with red-themed items such as a clock with a red background, a photo of a sunset and a graphic highlighting where infrared lands on the light spectrum.

Along the wall, they also have a small shelf with hooks at the bottom where one can place their belongings while they receive the treatment.

To accommodate more people there is a second, much smaller room that is enclosed by a curtain, where there are four more panels set up.

There are also an additional two more panels inside Gonzalez’s office for anyone who requests more privacy.

THE PREP

Before walking into the building I had a preconceived idea about what the treatment was going to feel like. After penning two stories about the treatment and hearing from people who had received it, I thought the effects would be felt instantly.

I was both right and wrong, but we’ll get to that soon enough.

This was my first time receiving red-light wellness treatment, but there was also a sense of familiarity in that — like anything — there’s a little bit of paperwork.

Prior to entering the recovery room, one has to fill out a consent form. The form explains the history of red light treatment, its effects, how the treatment works and other necessary information a client may need to know.

The form also discusses the criteria in order to receive the wellness treatment.

Once the form is completed you’re taken into the main room by a female intern who sets up the panels for the treatment. Gonzalez had explained that interns are matched by gender.

I learned from covering the story that you’re asked to wear “minimal clothing” to maximize the treatment’s effects. For women, this means you’re encouraged to wear a sports bra and shorts while men are asked to only wear shorts.

But I wore a Dri-FIT shirt and leggings during the treatment which the intern who was helping me, Samantha Toledo-Lozoya, explained the shirt was fine but that the leggings may not allow as much light to penetrate through the fabric, but said it would be OK.

Basically, you can wear exercise clothes and are only asked to consider clothing that allows for more skin exposure.

Understanding that some may be uncomfortable wearing these clothes, they give you the choice to receive the treatment alone rather than sharing the room with other people.

The panels and equipment can also be adjusted depending on the needs of each patient. For instance, if you have knee pain they’ll stand you up on a step stool so the panels can increase the light’s exposure to that specific area.

THE TREATMENT

Before the treatment began I was given the option of using goggles or glasses that would help protect my eyes from the red and infrared light. Although there is no evidence that the light has an effect on vision, Gonzalez and his team still provide eyewear as a precaution.

Once inside the room, I was able to place my belongings (purse, sweater, phone, notepad and recorder) on the shelf.

I then was asked to stand between the two light panels. Since it was my first time trying the Red Light Recovery Room, both panels were placed 24 inches away from me — this is the standard distance for each first-time user. The panels are moved closer together after each session.

The treatment only lasts for five minutes for those trying red light wellness for the first time. Gonzalez explained that this is a precaution they take in order to see how one reacts to the wellness treatment before integrating more time.

He added that although a rare occurrence, some have experienced a sort of detox depending on one’s hydration level in which they may feel a slight headache or nausea.

When the treatment began I was so grateful to have been provided the glasses. Although the light was bright I could not see anything else around me because the glasses darkened everything around me.

In that moment, I realized that the glasses brought a sense of comfort because if I couldn’t see anyone else in the room, neither could they. I would imagine this would also bring comfort to anyone feeling self-conscious about the clothing situation.

Throughout the treatment, an intern remains in the room in case a person requires assistance. However, they’ll leave if you ask for more privacy.

Once the five minutes were up the panels turned off automatically, and I was asked how I felt.

Although I was only there for five minutes, it was enough time to feel the effects of the light. The light produced some heat which caused me to sweat a bit, but not uncomfortably.

The effects began minimally at first, but as the day progressed it became more prominent, especially 24 hours later.

The light helped my body feel more relaxed, giving about the same sensation as lying in a warm bath for a while (except the water never gets cold here). I also had the best sleep in days and felt so well-rested that I didn’t even need coffee (which is unfortunately a necessity for me sometimes).

The recovery room, located in room 117B at the UTRGV Health and Physical Education Building II, is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Gonzalez and his team are currently offering red light wellness free of charge.

You’ll also have a chance to see it for yourself as Gonzalez will be hosting a red light wellness presentation from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30. The lecture will be hosted in room 142 at the Health and Physical Education Building II.

For those interested in scheduling an appointment for red light wellness, email Alanya Mora at [email protected] or Gonzalez at [email protected].