A traffic stop by a Hidalgo County Constable Pct. 1 deputy resulted in the seizure of 200-plus pounds of cocaine on Wednesday.

Now, Jose Luis Gonzalez is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after authorities found a total of 200.6 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

The deputy pulled Gonzalez, who was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger, over for having an obstructed license plate, according to the complaint.

The deputy constable asked Gonzalez for consent to search the vehicle, which Gonzalez granted, and found four boxes that had packages wrapped in black duct tape.

When asked what was in the boxes, Gonzalez said “cocaine,” according to the complaint.

The cocaine in the boxes weighed 48.5 pounds.

Meanwhile, a K-9 alerted to the Charger’s trunk.

That same day, agents with the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, or HIDTA, task force responded.

After the Charger was thoroughly searched, agents discovered 83 bricks of cocaine weighing 200.6 pounds of cocaine, according to the complaint.

“On the same date, Hidalgo County HIDTA Agents and others conducted an interview on Gonzalez who admitted to picking up cocaine at the Rio Grande River in Brownsville, Texas to be distributed to other subjects,” the complaint stated.

Gonzalez was scheduled to make a first appearance Friday morning in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano in McAllen federal court.