$17 million grant helping fund new UTRGV medical school residencies

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine announced Thursday that it’s been awarded a $17.5 million grant to expand its Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs, a continuation of financial support to help build more opportunity for medical workers locally.

With the help of the grant, provided by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), the School of Medicine hopes to increase its resident training capacity by 2025 through its new residency opportunities.

As of right now, the School of Medicine in partnership with local hospital systems sponsors several fully accredited Academic Council for GME programs.

According to UTRGV’s website for its medical school, those programs include Family Medicine at Knapp Medical Center, Family Medicine at South Texas Health System McAllen, General Surgery at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Internal Medicine at Knapp Medical Center, Internal Medicine at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Neurology and Psychiatry.

School of Medicine Dean Dr. Michael Hocker said the grant is a testament to the THECB’s dedication to “nurture a new generation of healthcare professionals,” according to the release.

“We appreciate the THECB’s ongoing commitment to academic medicine and their investment in initiatives that help combat the physician shortage in Texas,” Hocker said in the release. “These contributions will ensure we continue expanding academic medicine and improving healthcare services in (the) Valley.”