ROUND ROCK — One year ago the Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds found themselves just one win away from the program’s first state title in roughly 40 years.

Their title hopes were dashed away in the championship game, losing 2-0 to Legacy Christian.

The Bloodhounds wouldn’t be denied this time around, returning to state one year later and finishing the job with a 1-0 victory over Austin St. Michael’s in the TAPPS DII state championship game on Friday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

“It means a lot for us to come back here together as a team again,” Brownsville St. Joseph senior Diego Saldaña said. “This time we actually won it so it feels really great. It means a lot to me to finish my career off as a state champion. Not many people can do it. Last time we won this was 40 years ago. It feels great to make history again.”

For nearly 70 minutes the Bloodhounds and Crusaders played to a scoreless draw, with both goalkeepers coming up with timely saves to keep the game 0-0.

Then in fitting fashion, the Bloodhounds dynamic duo of Claudio Torres and Saldaña came up with the biggest play of the season.

After taking a pass at midfield, Torres lobbed a pass out front to a streaking Saldaña. The senior striker blew past his defender leaving him with just the goalkeeper to beat.

“Claudio saw the pass and took it,” Saldaña said. “It went perfectly too me and I just took the opportunity when I got it.”

Saldaña drew the goalkeeper out before making a move and finding a wide-open net for the go-ahead score.

The goal marked the sixth of the postseason for Saldaña to go along with 26 during district play. Torres scored three goals during the Bloodhounds state title run, while also netting 21 during district play.

“I think me and (Diego) Saldaña have had a special connection all season,” Torres said. “We connected and we just made it happen.”

The equalizer nearly came for Austin St. Michael’s during the 72nd minute, but junior goalkeeper Rey Cisneros came up with his third save of the game to help secure the Bloodhounds victory.

The Bloodhounds finish the year with a 19-5 overall record on the year, capturing a district and state title along the way.

“Its incredible (winning a state championship),” Torres said. “My sophomore year we came out here and lost in the championship. It feels great to come back and win it. The feeling is just unexplainable.”

