McAllen murder suspect out on bond arrested for drug possession

A 20-year-old McAllen murder suspect who was released on bond in October has been arrested again after it was discovered she was in possession of several controlled substances, including two bags of Xanax found inside her “genital area,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sandra Edith Morales, of Edinburg, was out on bond after she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released on a $50,000 bond pending her sentencing for the death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez.

Morales was implicated by her fellow co-defendant 20-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias after police found a 2018 Ford Fusion at his residence that was allegedly stolen and used during the shooting and killing of Benitez on Jan. 27, 2022.

Macias also implicated a male juvenile who was interviewed by police alongside co-defendant 19-year-old Amador Sandoval IV.

On March 1 of this year, Morales was stopped by Edinburg police after the driver of a maroon Ford Focus failed to signal a right turn.

The Focus came to a stop at the 200 block of S. Closner Boulevard where police found two lighters and a syringe on the floorboard of the right passenger side where Morales sat. The driver was not arrested.

Police observed a syringe in Morales’ right pants pocket and when asked about it, Morales stated that her mother had diabetes but couldn’t provide a legitimate answer as to why she had a syringe in her pocket, according to the affidavit.

A Star Wars backpack was also found inside the vehicle which contained two bags one of which contained a crystal still in rock form and the other held a “smashed powder in crystal-like form.”

A used crack pipe was also found in a red sweater, the affidavit said.

In addition, an aluminum tray with burnt foil paper, a crack pipe and syringes were also found inside the backpack.

Officers at the scene determined that the crystal-like substance was methamphetamine. When asked who the drugs belonged to, the driver stated they were unaware of any drugs and Morales said the drugs belonged to her.

When questioned what drugs were found, Morales stated they were pills.

Morales was taken to the Edinburg Police Department City Jail where a female jailer conducted a routine strip search.

It was then that authorities discovered “two bags of Xanax and a syringe … located inside of Morales’ genital area.”

During an interview with investigators, it was learned from Morales that the narcotics belonged to her and that she sells methamphetamine and Xanax pills, according to the affidavit.

Morales remains jailed, according to jail records.