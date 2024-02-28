Harlingen police launch homicide probe into Arroyo trail death

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlingen police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body near Business 77 with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Authorities arrived in the area of the Arroyo hike and bike trail near the Business 77 bridge around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired, Harlingen police said on Facebook.

The man was found lying on the ground with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to Harlingen police.

Police say they are currently withholding the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5401, or the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers at (956) 425-8477.