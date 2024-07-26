San Benito man who sexually assaulted teen to ‘fulfill fantasy’ sought

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in 2018 after asking her mother if she could help “fulfill his fantasy,” according to a press release.

Jorge “El Tomate” Alberto Tamez, 47, is wanted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The release states that Tamez would also go by the alias of Jose Tapia.

On Dec. 20, 2018, Child Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s office to report a past sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators opened an investigation into the allegations and after collecting information, as well as witness statements and forensic interviews, they learned that a 13-year-old child had been the victim of sexual assault on three separate occasions.

“The suspect was a friend from church who had asked the child’s mother to fulfill his fantasy of being with the child victim,” the release said. “The child’s mother agreed to these encounters which would often take place at the suspect’s residence on Calle Rancho Grande West in San Benito.”

The mother was arrested in 2018 for her participation in these crimes, but Tamez is still at large.

The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Tamez as his whereabouts are unknown but he is believed to be in Mexico or in Georgia.

If anyone has information regarding Tamez’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 554-6700 or call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551. Anonymous tipsters could be eligible for a reward.