Over 4,500 ballots cast Tuesday in Hidalgo, Cameron counties

Hidalgo and Cameron County combined for over 4,500 ballots cast on Tuesday, the eighth day of early voting.

Hidalgo County had 3,137 ballots cast with 2,303 votes being Democratic and 834 being Republican.

Cameron County saw 1,531 ballots with 836 in Democratic races and 695 in Republican.

Both counties combined for 4,668 ballots cast on the eighth day of early voting, which is less than on the same day of early voting in the 2020 presidential primary.

On the eighth day of early voting in 2020, Hidalgo county had 4,331 ballots cast with Cameron County receiving 2,054.

In 2020, both counties combined for 6,385 ballots cast on the eighth day of early voting. 2024 fell short of that total by 1,717 ballots cast.