Valley’s early voting turnout increases to 13,000 over 2 days

Hidalgo and Cameron counties have garnered over 13,000 ballots after two days of early voting, continuing an uphill trend compared to the last primary.

Hidalgo County saw a total of 3,669 ballots cast on Wednesday, which is a few hundred short of the total ballots cast on the second day of early voting in 2022 with 3,959.

Out of Wednesday’s total only 34 were mail-in ballots with 28 for the Democratic Party and six for the Republican Party.

From the ballots cast in person, 2,745 were Democratic and 890 were Republican.

The 2024 early voting period for the primary is outpacing 2022 numbers by nearly 800 votes with 8,804 ballots cast in the first two days compared to 8,009, owed much to the 5,000-plus ballots cast on the first day.

In Cameron County, the second day of early voting drew 1,934 ballots cast, about 135 more compared to 2022 which saw 1,799 in the first two days.

With the Democratic Party showing similar ballots cast in the first two days, with 2,646 in 2024 and 2,630 in 2022.

The Republican Party is a different story, almost doubling their first day early voting numbers by half from 460 ballots cast to 838. Wednesday also saw an increase from the previous primary election.

The GOP had 727 ballots cast on Wednesday, an increase of 189 from 2022’s second day ballots of 538.

Over the first two days of early voting, Republicans have increased ballots cast by 567 with a total of 1,565 compared to 2022’s 998.

