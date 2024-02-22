Day-long South Texas Irish Fest events set for Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 2024 South Texas Irish Fest will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Cambria Hotel at McAllen Convention Center.

Visitors can take advantage of free admission to this family-friendly cultural event and look forward to all-day entertainment, local vendor market, traditional food, and Whiskey tasting. Nearly 40 vendor, community partners and 20-plus performing artists representing all of Texas will add to the event.

The excitement will shift to the Cambria Lobby for the afterparty music session, open to everyone. A traditional music session is a social gathering of musicians, dancers, and spectators playing together in a relaxed setting.

For information, visit facebook.com/mcallenIA.

