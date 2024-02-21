Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 34-year-old Weslaco man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Ulysses Rubalcava pleaded guilty Oct. 31, 2023.

Rubalcava was further ordered to serve 24 years on supervised release following the completion of his sentence after U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. considered victim impact statements.

During his supervised release, Rubalcava will have to comply with numerous requirements in order to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Rubalcava’s indictment states that the abuse took place around April 30, 2019 through about May 16, 2021.

He would use his Galaxy S20 to record the sexually explicit conduct with the two female children after coercing them.

According to the release, the investigation began in June 2021 after authorities learned of concerning behavior and photos believed to be the sexual assault of a child.

A search of Rubalcava’s phone resulted in the discovery of numerous saved child pornography files which included the sexual assault of the two minors.

Authorities determined that Rubalcava had been grooming and abusing two minor girls for more than a year.

“He eventually began producing child pornography images and videos of himself with the young girls,” the release said.

A restitution hearing for Rubalcava is scheduled for April 23.